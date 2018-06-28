Unemployment Insurance Fund

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state has finally paid off the debt used to prop up its unemployment insurance fund. The fund that finances Missouri's jobless benefits went insolvent in March 2003. To continue providing checks to unemployed Missourians, the state had to borrow money from the federal government. All told, the state borrowed more than $443 million from the federal government over the past several years. Governor Blunt's administration said the state paid back the final $135 million of debt within the past week. The state labor department said fund now has a positive balance of around $123 million.