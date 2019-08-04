Unemployment Rate Falls in Most States for April

8 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Friday, May 20 2011 May 20, 2011 Friday, May 20, 2011 9:05:12 AM CDT May 20, 2011 in News
Source: Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved
By: By Jeannine Aversa, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The unemployment rate fell last month in more than three-quarters of nation's states, evidence that companies are feeling more confident in the U.S. economy.


The Labor Department says the unemployment rate dropped in 39 states in April. That's an improvement from March when 34 states had reported decreases. The rate rose in three states and the District of Columbia. It was unchanged in eight states.


Employers added workers in 42 states. Only eight states and the District of Columbia lost jobs last month.


Nationally, businesses have added more than 250,000 jobs per month, on average, in the past three months. It's the fastest hiring spree in five years. The unemployment rate has dropped nearly a full percentage point since November. Still, it remains very high at 9 percent.

More News

Grid
List

Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
Over 1,000 without power in southwest Columbia
COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in Columbia are without power after an outage Saturday night. The Columbia power outage... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Cars for a Cure; raising awareness for hydrocephalus
Cars for a Cure; raising awareness for hydrocephalus
MARSHALL - A collection of old and new cars and motorcycles were used to raise awareness for hydrocephalus Saturday at... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Sip & shop sidewalk sale at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
Sip & shop sidewalk sale at Les Bourgeois Vineyards
ROCHEPORT - Dozens of people showed up for Les Bourgeois Vineyards' Sip & Shop Sidewalk Sale on Saturday. Discounted... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 2:58:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting
Texas governor: 20 dead in El Paso shopping-complex shooting
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, August 03 2019 Aug 3, 2019 Saturday, August 03, 2019 2:10:00 PM CDT August 03, 2019 in News

Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash
Flames engulf two vehicles in fatal crash
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit. Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 8:56:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU Health Care releases private information from hacked emails
MU Health Care releases private information from hacked emails
The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 6:54:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia police to investigate failure to file missing persons report
Columbia police to investigate failure to file missing persons report
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 6:00:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Volunteers work to clean up Katy Trail after recent flooding
Volunteers work to clean up Katy Trail after recent flooding
JEFFERSON CITY - Parts of the Katy Trail will be seeing some clean-up this week-end after the recent flooding. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 5:22:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU football moves into south end zone
MU football moves into south end zone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:26:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Sports

Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
2 days ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:35:00 AM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
2 days ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 5 active weather alerts
1pm 86°
2pm 86°
3pm 87°
4pm 89°