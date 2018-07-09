Unemployment Rates Fell in Majority of US Cities

WASHINGTON - Unemployment rates fell in roughly two-thirds of U.S. cities last month, despite zero job growth nationwide.

The Labor Department says unemployment rates dropped in 237 of the nation's largest metro areas in August from July. They rose in 103 and stayed the same in 32. That's an improvement from July, when rates fell in 193 areas and rose in 118.

The U.S. economy added no net jobs in August, the least amount of hiring in almost a year. The national unemployment rate remained 9.1 percent for the second straight month.

Unemployment dropped the most last month in Yuba City, Calif., a heavily agricultural area in Northern California. Metro unemployment data is not adjusted for seasonal changes, such as the beginning of harvest season.