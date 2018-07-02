Unific-ASIAN Membership Grows

COLUMBIA - The Asian-American Association sponsored organization,Unific-ASIAN, held their fall orientation on Sunday, August 29th, atMemorial Union.



Group membership has sky-rocketed over the past five years. Beginningat less than 20 members in 2005, Unific-ASIAN now has more than 70members.



The groups primary goals are to provide a social network, create a support network for Asian-American students, raise awareness about Asian-American culture, and to break down stereotypes.

