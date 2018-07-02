Union Entanglement Slows Whole Foods Project

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $60 million project for a Whole Foods Market and apartments in the Central West End of St. Louis is on hold at least temporarily due to haggling over a union organizing agreement.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that United Food & Commercial Workers Local 655 is seeking a "neutrality agreement" with Whole Foods. In such an agreement, employers refrain from opposing employee union organizing efforts. None of Whole Foods' nearly 340 stores has unionized workers.

Mills Properties had hoped to begin construction in February on what it calls City Walk. Now, construction will not begin until April at the earliest.

Plans call for Whole Foods to occupy the ground floor. The other six floors will have 176 apartments. A parking garage also is planned.