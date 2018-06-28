Union Labor Bill Overcomes Filibuster

A tentative agreement reached early this morning calls for Democratic union supporters to agree to new restrictions on government contracts. And Republican leaders will agree to grant unions greater power to pursue wage violators. The deal comes after two nights of negotiations and debate that kept senators in session past midnight. Opponents of the bill read aloud various reports, statistics, court decisions and books to tie up the chamber. Senate Majority Leader Charlie Shields says he plans to bring the proposed compromise bill up for debate this afternoon.