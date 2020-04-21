Union Pacific says switch caused Missouri crash

By: The Associated Press

DEXTER (AP) - Union Pacific has determined that a faulty switch caused a train derailment in southeastern Missouri last month.

Spokesman Mark Davis told the Dexter Daily Statesman Wednesday that Union Pacific investigators found that the switching device that moves trains from one track to another malfunctioned. He says there was a defective component in the switch.

Fourteen railroad cars derailed within Dexter city limits in July. One of those contained liquid petroleum gas, which is hazardous.

No injuries were reported in connection to the derailment.

Davis says investigators will continue to test metal and other components to determine why the switch failed.