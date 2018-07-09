Union R-XI schools on lockout after escaped inmate spotted in area

UNION - The Union R-XI School District was under a lockout Friday morning after an escaped Missouri inmate was reportedly spotted nearby.

KSDK reports the lockout means all exterior doors of the school will remained locked as usual and all outside activities will take place inside. The superintendent of the district posted on Facebook that dismissal will run as scheduled Friday, but law enforcement will be on site.

Evening activities at the school will go on as planned.

Jason Mills escaped from the Madison County Jail on Sunday afternoon. Several sightings have been reported in the area. Tuesday the Union R-XI and St. Clair R13 Schools were placed on lockout, but Mills was not found.

Mills is believed to be armed and dangerous.