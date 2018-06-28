Union Station in St. Louis to have Ferris wheel, coaster

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Developers are hoping to give St. Louis Union Station a revival with construction of a new entertainment area, one that will include a roller coaster and a 200-foot Ferris wheel.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the $60 million project involves remodeling the largely vacant retail area as entertainment attractions. The roller coast will pass over a small lake, and the Ferris wheel will rise tall enough to offer a panoramic view of downtown. It will be enclosed gondolas that are both heated and air-conditioned.

Other attractions will include a carousel and what is described as a "water mist light show."

Construction is expected to start next month and be completed in 2016.