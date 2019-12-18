United Auto Workers threaten strike at Missouri Ford factory

4 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 29 2015 Sep 29, 2015 Tuesday, September 29, 2015 7:04:01 PM CDT September 29, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The United Auto Workers union is threatening to strike next week at a key Ford assembly plant in a dispute over local contract negotiations.

Union Vice President Jimmy Settles says in a note to members Tuesday that he gave the company a five-day strike notice at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri.

The 7,500-worker plant makes the F-150 pickup, Ford's most popular model, and the Transit commercial van.

Settles says the company isn't bargaining in good faith over staffing provisions, heat stress and skilled trade schedules.

Ford's national contract with the union expired Sept. 14 but workers stayed on the job under an extension.

Ford Motor Co. says it's working to avoid a strike and it's confident it can negotiate a fair and competitive deal with workers.

