United Way announces its 2017 campaign donations total

JEFFERSON CITY – United Way of Central Missouri will announce the projected campaign totals for its 2017 campaign on Nov 2. It will hold a Victory Celebration for its announcement and invites the entire community to attend.

United Way of Central Missouri President Ann Bax said this year’s campaign goal was $1.875 million.

Bax said she is very thankful for all the support and hard work devoted to the goal.

“I can tell you the community really wrapped their arms around us as they always do. It is an extremely generous and caring community,” Bax said.

Bax said she is very appreciative for all the work dedicated to the United Way.

Twenty-eight agencies will benefit from the campaign funds raised by the United Way. A few of the agencies supported by the United Way include special needs programs for children and adults with disabilities, Boys and Girls Club, Big Brother and Big Sister and CASA.

Bax said the goal they release is a "conservative estimate." Some businesses involved with raising money for the campaign are still ongoing and funds will continue to accumulate until early next year. She said she is hopeful the number released in early 2018 is even bigger than the United Way's estimate.