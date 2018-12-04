United Way begins campaign to benefit Central Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY- The United Way of Central Missouri held an event to kick off its fund raising campaign on Tuesday. The event was Tuesday afternoon at the Central Bank Financial Center in Jefferson City.

The United Way of Central Missouri partners with 28 agencies in Central Missouri such as the American Red Cross, the Council for Drug Free Youth and the Boys and Girls Club. The United Way raises money through its annual campaign to give to its agencies to help those programs operate throughout the year.

The president of the United Way of Central Missouri, Ann Bax, said about fifty-percent of the agencies Central Missouri United Way supports would not be able to operate without the money raised in the annual campaign.

"The community is everything," Bax said. "The dollars that the United Way of Central Missouri raises are all raised within the community. There's no funding that comes from state or federal dollars. It is truly a grassroots effort in our community."

This year's campaign theme is "Rockin' the 80's," and the organization hopes the people "won't stop believin'" in the power of community.