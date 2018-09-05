United Way Campaign Raises Money Through Restaurants

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way is working with fourteen restaurants in Mid-Missouri to raise money for people in need. The campaign lasts throughout the day on Tuesday, and a certain percentage of all the sales will be donated to the United Way.

President of The United Way, Ann Bax, said the percentages may vary for the restaurants, but the average percentage of sales that are donated to the organization is around ten percent.

Bax also said this campaign is a great way to help the community. "This is a great opportunity to support both the community and the surrounding restaurants and is another way to help those in need," Bax said.

The fourteen restaurants include Bandannas BBQ in Jefferson City, Culvers, Panera, Ecco Lounge, Longhorn Steakhouse, Madison's Cafe, Sub shop and many others.

The proceeds will be donated to United Way until the end of Tuesday.