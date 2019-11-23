United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations

19 hours 1 minute 57 seconds ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories
By: Shade Bullock, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in May more than $81,000 in grants Friday morning. 

President of United Way of Central Missouri Ann Bax said the tornado challenged the United Way, but the organization knew it's mission right away.

"Our mission is to mobilize people and resources for our community," she said. "That is why we exist to make our community healthier and stronger."

The United Way of Central Missouri Awarded the grant money to Homemaker Healthcare, The Salvation Army, Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri, Central Missouri Community Action, and River City Habitat for Humanity. 

Bax said United Way selected the five agencies because these agencies have been heavily involved in disaster relief and their resources have been tapped. She said the ultimate goal of the disaster grants is to help the community to rebuild. 

"It's something we will have to have patience because we want to do the best job we can with making sure we are accountable and efficient with our donor dollars and also make sure we are best serving disaster survivors," she said. 

The Salvation Army received a grant for $10,000 from United Way. Captain Justin Windell said this funding helps prepare for the next disaster and the affects of the recent Jefferson City tornado. 

"For the last six months our shelter has been full," he said. "If we have an empty bed in the morning because someone moves out, by the afternoon at 3:00 it is already full. "

He also said the grant money will help continue The Salvation Army's community meal program which has significantly increased since the Jefferson City tornado.

"Last year we did 25,000 meals, this year we have done 27,500 meals," Windell said. 

The United Way of Central Missouri Board of Directors approved just under $200,000 in community grant funding. Bax said $20,000 of that money is going to furniture replacement, more than $81,000 are going to the five local agencies, and the remaining dollars are going towards utility arrears and survivor's insurance deductibles. If there is funding left, Bax said she plans to put out another opportunity for disaster grants in 2020. 

"We want to make sure we do not spend it all immediately because there is going to continue to be needs that we don't even know about and we learn about as we go through this journey," she said. 

Friday marked six months to the day of the tornado devastation. 

More News

Grid
List

Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
Structure fire breaks out in Fulton
FULTON - Fire crews were called to the scene of a structure fire in Fulton in the early hours of... More >>
15 minutes ago Saturday, November 23 2019 Nov 23, 2019 Saturday, November 23, 2019 7:20:00 AM CST November 23, 2019 in News

Residents concerned for their community if MidwayUSA moves headquaters
Residents concerned for their community if MidwayUSA moves headquaters
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Planning and Zoning Commission Thursday voted against Larry Potterfield's idea of expanding MidwayUSA's headquarters.... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 6:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

First Thanksgiving for Fulton Soup Kitchen
First Thanksgiving for Fulton Soup Kitchen
FULTON - - The Fulton Soup Kitchen is preparing its facilities for its first Thanksgiving dinner tomorrow. Employees took... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 5:55:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Columbia mayor helps celebrate historic landmark
Columbia mayor helps celebrate historic landmark
COLUMBIA - Mayor Brian Treece was on hand as the owners of the Niedermeyer Apartments, the oldest building in Columbia,... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 5:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
Caregivers plead guilty to charges in Carl DeBrodie's death
FULTON - Two people pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges for the death of Carl DeBrodie. Sherry... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:51:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
MU receiver Jonathan Nance arrested for missing court date
COLUMBIA - Jonathan Nance, Missouri football's leading receiver, was arrested Friday morning for not appearing in court regarding a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:32:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Sports

Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
Law enforcement looking for suspect in Cooper County
COOPER COUNTY - The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency issued an alert Friday asking community members to watch out for... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 4:12:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
Human remains found in Nebraska livestock trailer belong to one of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday the human remains found in a livestock trailer in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 3:49:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Jefferson City tornado aftermath 6 months later
Jefferson City tornado aftermath 6 months later
JEFFERSON CITY - After six long months full of repairing and rebuilding efforts, Jefferson City has still not fully recovered... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 3:10:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
Life Support: One easy solution to a rural healthcare crisis
COLUMBIA - Hospitals all over the country are struggling to stay open. This has left patients in rural areas... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 2:36:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
MU rural health program aims to combat doctor shortage
FULTON - Two grants awarded to the MU School of Medicine in August could help solve a shortage in the... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 1:59:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in News

United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
United Way of Central Missouri awards $81,000 to local organizations
JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri awarded five local organizations impacted by the Jefferson City tornado in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:34:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
UPDATE: Fulton Middle School students moved due to 'sulfur smell'
FULTON - Students from 6th to 8th grade in the Fulton School District are spending much of their Friday in... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 12:06:00 PM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
Police investigating shots fired incident in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating gunfire in north Columbia after officers found shell casings Thursday night. Officers responded to Riva... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:56:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
UPDATE: Morgan County R-1 schools closed due bacterial meningitis case
STOVER - Morgan County R-1 schools closed Friday to allow cleaning of the buildings after a possible case of bacterial... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 22 2019 Nov 22, 2019 Friday, November 22, 2019 10:34:00 AM CST November 22, 2019 in News

New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
New Bloomfield School District considers four-day school week
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The New Bloomfield School District said it is thinking of moving to a four-day school week after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
Christian Fellowship School holds first-ever Serve-a-Thon event
COLUMBIA - Christian Fellowship School will start the giving season a bit early as it launches it's first-ever Serve-a-Thon event... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:16:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News

Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
Lincoln University faculty upset over rising health care cost
JEFFERSON CITY - Lincoln University faculty members are voicing their concerns to university officials after it raised their health care... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 21 2019 Nov 21, 2019 Thursday, November 21, 2019 7:07:00 PM CST November 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
8am 35°
9am 36°
10am 39°
11am 40°