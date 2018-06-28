United Way of Central Missouri awards more grants this year

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri announced Thursday 15 nonprofit organizations that received grant money.

The United Way awarded $116,451 to local area nonprofits. Twenty-one agencies applied for grants, but only 15 received the money.

United Way of Central Missouri President Ann Bax said the grants are immediate, so the groups are able to use the funds right away.

"To be able to put out these immediate grants is going to just really accelerate the work that the agencies are doing and just touch so many lives and make so many lives better," she said.

Bax said last year, the organization awarded about $100,000 to 9 agencies.

The money for the grants is extra from the regular funds the United Way raised last year to support its partner agencies.

One agency that received funding was the Jefferson City Day Care. Director Donna Scheidt said the grant will help buy learning equipment.

"Learning equipment that day cares need is very expensive," she said. "So we can buy some, but we are on a very tight budget because there's other things like food and utilities that you have to pay first. So this grant is going to be really special because our children are going to have some extra toys."

Bax said the money to award the grants come from the community.

"We have just such an incredibly generous community and without their giving and their volunteerism and their belief in the work of the United Way, none of this would have been possible," she said.

The 15 nonprofits include:

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri - $10,000

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland - $2,915

Jefferson City Day Care - $5,781

Rape and Abuse Crisis Service - $8,691

Salvation Army - $6,924

Special Learning Center - $6,890

Capital City CASA - $900

Central Missouri Foster Care and Adoption Association - $11,300

Children's Learning Center of Camden County - $12,000

Gateway Industries (Sheltered Workshop in Miller County) - $8,700

Habitat for Humanity - $850

Moniteau Christian Ministries Center - $10,000

Teens as Parents/JCPS Parents as Teachers - $8,500

Camp Wonderland - $9,000

Common Ground Community Center/FUMC - $12,000

The one-time grant recipients represent agencies in Cole, Moniteau, Miller and Camden counties and the Lake Area.

The United Way also announced the 2015 campaign leadership team. The two Community Campaign Co-chairs are Barb Prasad and Matt Tollerton. They will lead the fundraising campaign to raise money for the United Way's goal. This year, the United Way announced its goal is to raise $1.8 million dollars. Bax said last year, the organization's goal was $1.75 million, and it raised right under $1.8 million. Bax said she is confident they will reach this year's goal.