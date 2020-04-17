United Way of Central Missouri creates COVID-19 helpline

COLE COUNTY - United Way of Central Missouri introduced a new helpline for people in Jefferson City and Cole County to call if they need help getting access to various resources.

The Cole County COVID-19 Assistance Helpline is designed to assist people with grocery and food pantry delivers, pharmaceutical deliveries and other additional services.

A representative from United Way said Cole County and Jefferson City officials were eager to assist with this new helpline. City employees work the line at (573) 634-6999.

Representatives from Jefferson City who answer the phone can help connect callers with the right organizations and agencies for their food, medicinal or utility needs.

United Way of Central Missouri President Ann Bax said the helpline will allow people to get access to the resources they need in an efficient manner.

“It’s just one number to help alleviate the multitude of resources out there,” she said. "It is just mobilizing the health and human service agencies and the churches and other organizations that are already providing those services."

Bax said the helpline will help "build cohesiveness" between various organizations working to aid people during the pandemic.

She also said the helpline is another example of the strong community in Cole County, something that she said played an important role in the area's recovery from last spring's tornadoes.

"We are still recovering from a disaster less than a year ago," Bax said. “We saw very clearly then that our Cole County community understood the need and benefit of working together. And we did it very well.”

She said the same thing is being done right now.

"This impacts every single individual and no one is exempt from this,” Bax said. "We have to look with a different lens and see how to continue to maximize our service and our response to the people that need us."