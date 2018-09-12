United Way of Central Missouri Helps Jefferson City Family

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri's Fundraising Campaign is underway. That campaign helps people like the Hood family of Jefferson City. Their son Jackson was born with one side of his brain that was larger than the other half.

The Special Learning Center in Jefferson City, an agency of United Way, helped Jackson Hood learn to walk.

You can learn more about the United Way of Central Missouri's Capital Campaign here.