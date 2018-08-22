United Way of Central Missouri holds annual meeting

JEFFERSON CITY — The United Way of Central Missouri held its annual meeting Friday at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City.

The organization held elections for next year's leadership. Fifty-five people were elected to the governing body, and five people were elected to the Board of Directors.

Greg Meeker of Modern Litho-Print/Brown Printing, Larry Linthacum of Jefferson City Public Schools and Chip Webb of Ameren Missouri will serve their first terms on the board. Dr. Kevin Rome of Lincoln University and Sheriff Greg White, two current board members, were re-elected to second terms. Each term lasts three years.

Several businesses in the central Missouri area were recognized for their efforts to contribute to the charity directly, or to help get employees involved in giving.

The annual meeting was sponsored by KOMU-TV.