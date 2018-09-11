United Way of Central Missouri passes funding goal

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri surpassed its goal and raised $1,809,277 for 2015.

The announcement is a part of the 2015 Community Campaign during its Victory Celebration. The goal for the funding total is $1.8 million for the various agencies it serves.

Chairman Greg Gaffke said making the goal is a dream come true.

"To have it all come together and too look at the numbers on this Thursday, we are going to be saying we met our goal, we are so happy, we are so thankful," Gaffke said.

President of the United Way of Central Missouri Ann Bax said, "If those agencies had to go out and raise those dollars every year on their own, it would be very difficult.

The money raised comes from businesses and the work of about 250-300 volunteers helping raise the money.

Campaign Co-Chair Matt Tollerton said, "91 cents of every dollar that they raise, it goes right back to the organizations and agencies that they serve."

This year, the United Way added two new partner agencies bringing its total to 28 agencies. The two new agencies added this year are Capital City CASA and Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association.

Gaffke said, "Many of them, without the United Way, they would have to close their doors."

Last year, the United Way raised a projected total of $1,793,368.

Bax said for some agencies, the United Way provides 30-50 percent of its funding for each year.

For Gaffke, he said they will enjoy it, but the United Way will keep working and begin its campaign for next year soon.