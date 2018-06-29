United Way of Central Missouri Plans to Relocate

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri announces relocation of their nonprofit organization in late January 2013.

In a press release from the United Way, the organization's board of directors determined that in order to serve the expanding needs of the community and collaborations, relocation would be necessary. The United Way of Central Missouri plans to move their business to 205 Almeda Drive by the end of January of 2013.

The Jefferson City YMCA backed United Way's need for expanded office space and offered the 205 Alameda building at no cost to the Central Missouri chapter.

"The YMCA's incredibly generous gift will make it possible for the United Way to be responsive to the growing needs in the community. This partnership will allow even more funds to be put back into our community to benefit our 25 partner agencies and programs, and to strive to address other unmet needs in our community," said Warren Krech, United Way of Central Missouri Board Chairman in a press release.

In 2011, one out of two people in Central Missouri utilized the services of a United Way, nonprofit partner agency.