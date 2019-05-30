United Way of Central Missouri transitions into recovery phase

JEFFERSON CITY - The United Way of Central Missouri is hoping to get even more donations for those affected by storm damage.

A list of recovery kits has been made released. It is based on the needs of the people at shelters. A donation does not have to include all items in a kit. Individual items are very welcome, the United Way said.

People can drop off any recovery kit items at 1315 Fairgrounds Road in Jefferson City. The site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. starting Thursday. The site opened at 1p.m. today. The distribution process well begin Friday.

For those who cannot donate items, the United Way is accepting cash and check donations at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.