United Way of Greater St. Louis Raises Nearly $69 Million

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The good news for the United Way of Greater St. Louis is it raised a record of nearly 69 million dollars in its annual fund drive. The bad news: That's still short of the 70 million-dollar goal. Still, organizers call the generosity of St. Louisans overwhelming. The St. Louis chapter typically raises more money than chapters in much larger cities, including New York.