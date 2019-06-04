United Way spreads the word about tornado relief pick-up site

JEFFERSON CITY - United Way leaders are worried people impacted by recent tornadoes don't know about the help they can get.

The organization is asking for help spreading the word about a drop-off and pick-up donation site located at Capital West Christian Event Center in Jefferson City,

The site is open daily from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. until further notice.

Available items include food, clothing, personal hygiene products, cleaning supplies, paper products, home goods and more.

The United Way is encouraging people to call 2-1-1 prior to visiting the site.