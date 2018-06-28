United Way To Hold Meeting to Determine Budget

COLUMBIA - The Heart of Missouri United Way will hold a meeting this morning to determine the future of its budget.

Funding for local agencies like Meals on Wheels and the Boone County Council is at stake. The Council on Aging says an $80,000 budget cut has left it at risk of shutting down in the next 18 months. Instead, it's asking members of the public to call for a reduction in funding, rather than a complete cut.

The program begins in Columbia College's Dulany Hall at 7:30 a.m., but doors will open at 7 a.m.

The United Way says it expects about 160 community members to attend. The number includes members of local agencies that face budget cuts under the organization's new funding plan.