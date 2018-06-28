Units Respond to Structure Fire Along I-70

CALLAWAY COUNTY - One family's machine shed caught on fire early this evening. It happened near the 144 Hatton exit on Interstate 70, heading east toward St Louis.

The Callaway County Fire District chief was heading home on Interstate 70, when he saw smoke coming from the building. He called it in as possible fire, or a possible structure fire.

When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, and confirmed that there was a fire in progress and that it had started from inside the machine shed.

There were more than 10 emergency vehicles and about 35 fire personnel from three, different, fire protection districts. Central and Millersburg Fire Protection Districts were on site helping Callaway County.

The fire was contained in about 30 minutues and no one was hurt.

The back of the barn suffered the majority of the damage.

Lieutenant Sterling Mitchell of the North Callaway Fire Protection District, said they do not what caused the fire.