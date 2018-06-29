"Unity of Columbia" To Hold Fall Festival

COLUMBIA - The community will have a chance to celebrate the changing of seasons on Sunday.

The Unity of Columbia will host a Fall Festival and a silent/live auction Sunday.

The auction will benefit The Unity of Columbia and the Heart of Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocates. The fund raising goal for the auction is $10,000.

Auction items include art, gift certificates, yoga sessions, and more.

The silent auction began on Sunday, October 7th, but the final chance to bid is Sunday before 12:30 p.m.