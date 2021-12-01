COLUMBIA - University Catering will close Dec. 31 due to the loss of revenue during the COVID pandemic.
According to a press release from the university, the last catered event will be Dec. 14.
Zou Chef services will also close, at least temporarily. Campus Dining Services has provided meals for staff, faculty, and community members through the program.
According to the release, managers hope to continue the program in the future when staffing allows.
The university announced full and part-time University Catering staff will be given priority consideration for open positions in Campus Dining Services.