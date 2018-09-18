University City Adopts Domestic Partnership Rules

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - Unmarried couples, both heterosexual and gay, will soon receive most of the same rights as married spouses in University City.



The St. Louis suburb on Monday approved a domestic partnership ordinance, becoming the first city in St. Louis County to do so.



The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the vote establishes a registry that would give those in the partnership the same rights as spouses to all in city facilities and in city operations. It provides such rights as hospital visitation and notification in any emergency.



The ordinance defines a domestic partnership as two unmarried adults who consider themselves immediate family, share a common residence and are committed to each other's welfare.



To be recognized, domestic partners need to file a declaration with the city. The registry becomes available Tuesday.