University City to accept Normandy students

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - The University City School District has decided it will accept transfer students from the Normandy district.

The school board voted Thursday night to reverse an earlier decision to reject the Normandy students. Eighty students who had transferred from Normandy last year would have been forced to leave the district but Thursday's vote means they will be allowed to re-enroll.

On July 1, the Missouri Board of Education restarted the Normandy School District under state oversight and gave it no accreditation status, meaning it was no longer considered unaccredited. It's now called the Normandy Schools Collaborative.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports University City board members were conflicted about their decision to reject the Normandy students. Their concerns included the financial implications and disrupting the lives of the Normandy students again.