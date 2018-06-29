University City weighs contracting for ambulance service

By: The Associated Press

UNIVERSITY CITY (AP) - A suburban St. Louis town is considering turning its ambulance service over to a private contractor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that University City's bid to outsource emergency medical services drew scorn from the union representing firefighters, whose duties would be curtailed if the private contractor Gateway Ambulance is approved by the city council.

The first discussion of the agreement is scheduled for Monday.

Kurt Becker of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 2665 called the proposal a "vicious attack" on city firefighters.

City officials said the move could save more than $500,000 annually