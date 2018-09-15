University Employees Information Stolen

Those affected were employees of the UM System during 2004 who were also current or former students at the Columbia campus.

The University says individuals whose information was taken should request a free initial fraud alert to be placed on their credit files by calling any one of the three national credit reporting agencies – Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.

The university also says victims should look for inquiries from creditors that you did not initiate and look for personal information, such as home address and Social Security Number, that is not accurate.

The hacker was able to reach the information by making thousands of queries over a span of hours, allowing the identities to be exposed one at a time.

The information technology staff first noticed a problem on May 3.

On Monday May 7 the MU Police were notified and began to investigate, they then contacted the FBI.

KOMU has reporters covering the story and will have more on the story as it develops.

If you've been of victim of this fraud please email KOMU at news@komu.com