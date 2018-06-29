University Gets $1M to Research Hepatitis B

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Saint Louis University researchers will use two grants worth a combined $1 million to help search for a cure for hepatitis B.

The university announced Tuesday that it will receive the grants from the National Institutes of Health.

Microbiology and immunology professor John Tavis last year published research demonstrating a way to measure and block an enzyme to stop the hepatitis B virus from spreading. The grant money will help extend that research.

Current drugs can treat hepatitis B but not cure it. The majority of liver cancer cases worldwide are caused by the disease.