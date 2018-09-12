University Hospital Lockdown Ends

COLUMBIA - After the arrest of triple homicide suspect Joshua Maylee on Thursday morning, University Hospital is no longer on lock-down.

On Wednesday, officials say 41-year-old Gina Werderhausen was shot in the neck and was rushed into University Hospital. Shortly after, Columbia Police alerted the hospital that the suspect involved in the shooting may try to enter the hospital. Hospital officials placed the facility under lock-down.

Officials say Werderhausen remains in stable condition.



New Bloomfield and South Callaway school are also under a lock-out Thursday, which means that while classes continue normally, the doors are locked and visitors are not permitted to enter. School officials ask the parents of the students in South Callaway and New Bloomfield to pick up their kids from the bus stop directly today. If parents aren't present, the students will be returned to school where they must have a parent or guardian pick them up.





