University Hospital Officials to Hold Press Conference to Discuss Lockdown

COLUMBIA - University Hospital officials will hold a press conference at 8 a.m. to discuss if the current lockdown of the hospital will continue. The lockdown is currently still in effect. This means only staff and personnel are allowed in and out of the hospital.

Officials at University Hospital in Columbia said the facility went on lockdown around noon Wednesday in response to a possible threat from an individual. KOMU 8 News has confirmed that individual is Joshua William Maylee, wanted for three homicides in Callaway County. In a short statement, the hospital said it had "reason to believe a violent individual may seek access to University Hospital." The facilities statement said it took the action to ensure the safety of patients, visitors, and workers.

In a separate release, MU media relations said no other buildings are involved in the lockdown. In the release, MU Police Chief Jack Watring said "We have no reason to believe that this individual will seek access to any other building on campus."

