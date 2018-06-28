University Hospital Tower Project Underway

COLUMBIA - Crews worked Thursday on prep work to lay the foundation for the new Patient Care Center at University Hospital. Two cranes have been erected to build the patient care tower. The cranes are erected at the northwest side of the hospital near Hitt Street and Hospital Drive. The rubble of Cramer Hall surrounds the cranes. The cranes are scheduled to be there for the next 16 months constructing the foundation, frames, and the exterior walls. The project will cost 203 million dollars. The new tower will be seven stories. Each floor will house different medical centers. In particular, the first and second floors will host the new Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. The old facility located on Business Loop 70 will be shut down. The new facility will feature linear accelerated radiation, a straight beam form of radiation. The third and forth floors are to hold surgical wards including six state of the art operating rooms along with 25 pre and post procedure rooms. The new facility will also house 90 private patient rooms, large visitor waiting rooms, and a mechanical penthouse to hold the equipment. The building is set to be finished 2013.