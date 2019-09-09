University looks at gun violence as public health issue

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis are hoping a unique approach to addressing gun violence will help put a dent in one of the country's most vexing problems.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the university this week launched a program, "Gun Violence: A Public Health Imperative." The idea is to look at gun violence as a public health crisis, and the goal is to generate new ideas, policies and safety measure that could reduce the number of gun deaths.

More than 30,000 Americans die each year due to gun violence. Washington University researchers believe it is more than a law enforcement issue.

William Powderly, director of the university's Institute for Public Health, believes that gun violence can be reduced, just as traffic fatalities were reduced.