University of Central Missouri Reaches Record High Enrollment

By: The Associated Press

WARRENSBURG (AP) - The University of Central Missouri is seeing record enrollment.

The Warrensburg school says the total student population was nearly 12,500 students this fall, a 5.2 percent increase from last year. The number of international students was up 55.7 percent, and graduate students were up 15.7 percent. Undergraduate enrollment grew 2.1 percent.

University President Charles Ambrose called the numbers outstanding.