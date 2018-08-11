University of Central Missouri students among crash victims

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say one of the two people who died when a car ran off an interstate overpass in Kansas City was a student at the University of Central Missouri.

The Warrensburg Daily Star-Journal reports the victims of the crash Saturday night near the Kansas City Zoo were identified Monday as 21-year-old Tuiemanu Ripley, an American Samoan attending the University of Central Missouri, and 22-year-old Calleb M. Lugano, of Overland Park, Kansas, who was a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Two other international students from Warrenburg, both females, were injured in the accident, one critically and the other seriously.

Kansas City Police Sgt. Bill Mahoney says the car ran off an overpass on Interstate 435 and landed on a street below. Lugano apparently lost control of the vehicle.