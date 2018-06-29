University of Missouri agriculture group goes all-female

COLUMBIA (AP) — An agriculture leadership group at the University of Missouri is made up of all female students for the first time, reflecting a slow but steady shift in the industry.

The Columbia Missourian reports that 13 students were selected in December as the first all-female group of Dickinson Scholars. The university's College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources pairs the students with Kansas City agribusinesses to give them an immersive experience.

Thomas Payne, the college's vice chancellor and dean, says he has noticed the demographics change since coming to the university in 1999. He says colleges of agriculture were once predominantly men, but now the student body at the Missouri agricultural college is "close to 50-50 women and men."

Payne says there are also many more female faculty members.