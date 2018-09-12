University of Missouri Assistant Professor Arrested

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri assistant professor Tyler D. Hack was arrested this morning for burglary and sexual misconduct.

The burglary occurred along the 1100 block of West Broadway in Columbia.

Bond has been set at 500 dollars for the sexual misconduct. A separate bond has been set at approximately 550 dollars for the burglary.

According to the University of Missouri website, Hack is an assistant professor in the School of Natural Resources, in the Parks, Recreation and Tourism department.