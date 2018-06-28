University of Missouri cancels Planned Parenthood contracts

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri and Planned Parenthood have ended their 26-year relationship after state lawmakers started investigating abortions performed at the organization's clinics.

Within the past month, university officials cancelled 10 contracts with Planned Parenthood clinics in four states where students would complete clinical hours.

University of Missouri Health System spokeswoman Mary Jenkins said that nursing and medical students were never required to work at a Planned Parenthood clinic, but it was an optional rotation to participate in clinical training in women's health. This agreement has been discontinued, according to Jenkins.

Jenkins said that there is still an active agreement between the College of Human and Environmental Services and Planned Parenthood to allow social work students to do fieldwork with a Planned Parenthood social worker to learn about policy-making. The social work students have no contact with patients in Planned Parenthood clinics.

In July, former Senate leader Tom Dempsey formed the Interim Committee on the Sanctity of Life in response to videos purporting to show Planned Parenthood staff selling aborted tissue. The committee's goal is to investigate the disposal of aborted tissue, funding of abortions and any illegal activity.