University of Missouri Closes Campus, Cancels Classes Tuesday

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri announced Monday night that it will close campus and cancel all classes Tuesday, Feburary 4.

The University says that only employees "situationally-critical" should report for work.

"With forecasts predicting up to 8 inches of snow, we are concerned about the safety of our students, faculty and staff as they would be traveling to and from campus during the heaviest snowfall," said Gary Ward, interim vice chancellor for administrative services.

From MU's press release: "All MU Health Care hospitals and the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital will remain open 24/7. For more information on MU Health Care, please visit http://www.muhealth.org/. The MU Student Center, Student Recreation Complex, residential hall dining facilities and select dining facilities in the MU Student Center will remain open. Ellis Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, no services will be available. Branch libraries will be closed. (For more information about the MU Libraries, please visit: http://library.missouri.edu/)"

The University says a decision on Wednesday's operations will be made by 8 p.m. Tuesday.