University of Missouri Extension Offers Tips to Reduce Utilities

COLUMBIA - With summer temperatures still reaching triple digit consistently, the University of Missouri extension is offering a few tips to help keep your utility bills lower.





Keep debris away from air conditioners and replace dirty filters.

Get a programmable thermostat to reduce energy use when you're not at home.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy effecient compact flourescence.

Do laundry, wash dishes and shower at night or in the morning to reduce humidity indoors.

Close window treatments to reduce solar warming inside.

The list is not all-inclusive but University of Missouri extension says following the above guidelines should help reduce utility costs for the remainder of the summer months.