University of Missouri Extension Offers Tips to Reduce Utilities
COLUMBIA - With summer temperatures still reaching triple digit consistently, the University of Missouri extension is offering a few tips to help keep your utility bills lower.
- Keep debris away from air conditioners and replace dirty filters.
- Get a programmable thermostat to reduce energy use when you're not at home.
- Replace incandescent light bulbs with energy effecient compact flourescence.
- Do laundry, wash dishes and shower at night or in the morning to reduce humidity indoors.
- Close window treatments to reduce solar warming inside.
The list is not all-inclusive but University of Missouri extension says following the above guidelines should help reduce utility costs for the remainder of the summer months.
