University of Missouri fraternities ban hard alcohol

COLUMBIA (AP) - Fraternities at the University of Missouri are planning social events this year without hard liquor.

The Columbia Missourian reports that after months of debate on reducing sexual violence on the university campus, the ban was the only one of several proposals made during the summer that survived.

In August, the university's Interfraternity Council announced hard liquor would be banned at fraternity houses effective immediately. Hard booze is defined as a drink with more than 15 percent alcohol. The ban also includes grain alcohol. Beer and wine are still allowed at the fraternities.

The IFC says all violations will be passed to the school's Office of Student Conduct for discipline. Fraternities also will be subject to random visits from a security company to ensure the rules are being followed.