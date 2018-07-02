University of Missouri graduate students say demands not fulfilled

COLUMBIA (AP) — A graduate student organization at the University of Missouri says new leadership hasn't yet meant student demands have been fulfilled.

But the Steering Committee of the Forum on Graduate Rights in a statement Friday said it looks forward to working with Interim University of Missouri System President Mike Middleton and Interim Chancellor Hank Foley to enact change.

Former University of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe and Columbia campus Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin resigned this past week. Their departures followed one student's hunger strike and protests by others who criticized the administration's handling of racial issues.

Graduate students also marched and spoke against administrators. Some hope to unionize.

The statement says student demands won't go away "simply because new men hold the key positions of trust" at the university.