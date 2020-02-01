University of Missouri halting travel to China
COLUMBIA - In response to growing concerns about the coronavirus, the University of Missouri is not approving any new university-sponsored travel to China for faculty, staff and students.
According to a press release, any previously approved trips will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.
The university is also recommending, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that the university community not partake in leisure travel to China at this time, according to the release.
There have been no reported cases of coronavirus at the university or in the state of Missouri.
