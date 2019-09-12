University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11

1 day 5 hours 7 minutes ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News
By: Destinee Patterson, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on September 11th 18 years ago.

Many adults still remember exactly what they were doing the moment they found out about the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center that morning.

University of Missouri Provost Latha Ramchand said she has a personal connection to the attacks. Her brother worked across the street from the World Trade Center. Her family waited hours to hear from him. 

"It was chaos," Ramchand said. "It was like nothing else I've ever experienced."

MU employee Katie Hays said her friend told her in between classes that day a plane flew into the twin towers.

"My jaw hit the floor," she said. "It was not what I was expecting."

Hays was in high school when she heard of the first plane hitting the towers that morning. 

But some people were just making the transition from crawling to walking on their own.

#NeverForget has become the motto for 9/11, but younger generations are too young to remember in the first place. 

ROTC student Mike Todd was only two years old in 2001.

"I've got no memory," he said. "But I do remember certain ways it has shaped our growing up."

Hays said she thinks the wreath laying is "a way of saying you were important and we want to remember you."

"It's incumbent on us to pass these traditions, these memories and these values to the next generation," Ramchand said.

9/11 is viewed as a catalyst for change for the United States.

"It's kind of like when you throw a rock into water, the ripple effect is still going on," Missouri State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said.

Bean said 9/11 was not an isolated event and it still has implications today. He said it changed the way emergency officials now approach certain situations. 

"From that day, going forward, we are better prepared as a nation and as first responders than we were," he said.

Provost Ramchand said the way the country has bounced back and moved forward is what makes 9/11 still relevant today.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri AG to release report on church sex crimes
Missouri AG to release report on church sex crimes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Friday will release details of a lengthy investigation into... More >>
32 minutes ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 4:19:02 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

17 total lawsuits filed against BioJoint Center at Missouri
17 total lawsuits filed against BioJoint Center at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Four more people who received knee-replacement surgery at the Mizzou BioJoint Center say in lawsuits filed... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:46:43 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

New push to ban flavored e-cigarettes has local vape shops concerned
New push to ban flavored e-cigarettes has local vape shops concerned
COLUMBIA- A new push to ban flavored liquids for e-cigarettes is getting mixed reviews. Federal health officials hope this proposal... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 3:01:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Columbia man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking
Columbia man sentenced in federal court for drug trafficking
JEFFERSON CITY - A federal judge sentenced a Columbia man to 10 years in prison for drug trafficking. Travis... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Trial for Columbia councilman scheduled for late October
Trial for Columbia councilman scheduled for late October
COLUMBIA - The trial for Columbia Fourth Ward councilman Ian Thomas is scheduled for October 24, with a pre-trial conference... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:00:36 PM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

UPDATE: One student's name released in Fulton High School fight
UPDATE: One student's name released in Fulton High School fight
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department took five students into custody on Thursday morning for Felony Assault and Peace Disturbance... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 11:02:00 AM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
Police: Fulton man hit family members with stolen vehicle
FULTON - Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly hit two family members with a vehicle stolen from... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 Thursday, September 12, 2019 9:39:00 AM CDT September 12, 2019 in News

Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
Fulton Middle School dedicates gym to Carl E. Lee
FULTON - Fulton Public Schools honored Carl E. Lee on Wednesday evening by dedicating the Fulton Middle School gym to... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 9:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
Kingdom City's Firefighter Memorial has a twin
KINGDOM CITY - On the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, the statue at the Firefighter Memorial in Kingdom... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 6:28:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
LIVE BLOG: Mid-Missouri honoring 18th anniversary of Sept. 11
COLUMBIA - On Wednesday, all of America remembered one of its darkest days, September 11, 2001. 18 years later,... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 5:53:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
Columbia Police find materials in Columbia landfill linked to 2006 murder
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said Wednesday afternoon that a search of the Columbia landfill has provided clues to their investigation... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 4:46:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
Columbia man jailed after police say he killed girlfriend's dog
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a man after his girlfriend said he killed her dog. Mark Jones, 29, is in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:24:52 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

House passes bill on used car sales tax
House passes bill on used car sales tax
JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers in the Missouri House voted to pass a bill allowing Missouri taxpayers to get credit for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:21:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
BikeFest revs up at lake, brings business
OSAGE BEACH - As summer comes to an end and the lake area slows down, businesses in town may see... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:18:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
Police: man exposed himself to woman at rehab facility
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a St. Louis man accused of breaking into a woman's room at a rehab facility and... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 3:08:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Fulton Public Schools shares cost of renovations
Fulton Public Schools shares cost of renovations
FULTON - The Fulton Public Schools Board of Education released updates to a plan that will make district-wide improvements to... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
Mid-Missouri peace advocates demand end of War on Terrorism
COLUMBIA - In honor of 9/11, members of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks held up banners and stood in front of Columbia City... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:37:00 PM CDT September 11, 2019 in News

University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
University of Missouri lays wreath in honor of events on 9/11
COLUMBIA - The Switzler Hall bell rang out 18 times on Wednesday to commemorate the thousands of lives lost on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 11 2019 Sep 11, 2019 Wednesday, September 11, 2019 11:44:00 AM CDT September 11, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 90°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
5pm 90°
6pm 88°
7pm 78°
8pm 80°