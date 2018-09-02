University of Missouri loses library science accreditation

By: The Associated Press

COLUMBIA (AP) - University of Missouri officials will appeal a loss of accreditation for the school's master's program in library science.

The American Library Association withdrew accreditation for the program earlier this month. The university has until Aug. 6 to file documents needed to appeal the decision.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Laura Dare, an ALA official, declined to discuss the decision while the appeal process is underway.

Dare says even if the appeal is denied, currents students graduating through 2017 will get degrees with accredited status.

About 160 students are currently in the program, the only accredited library science master's curriculum in the state.

Dare says after the appeal is considered, the earliest date the decision could be reversed is at a Committee on Accreditation meeting Nov. 20 or Jan. 10.