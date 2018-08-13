University of Missouri Press moving back to campus

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri Press is moving back to campus after 25 years in southeast Columbia.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported the University of Missouri Press was founded on campus more than 50 years ago but later moved to an off-campus location designed for the press and for its warehouse and distribution center.

Outside vendors now handle distribution, printing and warehousing for the press.

MU Press Director David Rosenbaum said the move to the campus site will increase the press's visibility and will be completed later this month.

The MU Press was part of the UM System until 2012, when officials announced the press would be phased out. Administrators later announced the press would remain open and would shift from the UM System to the University of Missouri.