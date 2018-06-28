University of Missouri Press to Close

COLUMBIA - Universiy of Missouri System President Tim Wolfe announced Thursday the University of Missouri Press will close after more than fifty years of operation. The phasing-out process will begin in July, but there is no set timeline for when the process will be completed. The press currently publishes about thirty books a year.

The decision means ten employees will be laid off. The University of Missouri system currently provides the Missouri Press with a $400,000 subsidy.

In April, Wolfe announced six priorities for the coming year: focused strategic planning, attracting and retaining the best people, innovative instruction, operational excellence, expanded research and economic development, and effective communication of our value and importance. The press operation was not seen as contributing to those priorities.